How to help TSA workers at Chicago airports in need amid partial shutdown

Long lines continue at airports across the country and in Chicago due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, leaving some Transportation Security Administration officers without pay since the lapse in the Department of Homeland Security funding began in February.

TSA officers are now left with the difficult decision of working without a paycheck, calling in sick, or quitting to find a job to put food on the table. Now, union leaders representing officers are racing to help members in need.

"Members out there are in a desperate situation, a lot of them don't have money for utilities, rent, mortgage, and food," said Darrell English, the head of the union AFGE Local 777 representing TSA officers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

English said he's been working to gather assistance for his members who have gone without a paycheck since mid-February.

"We're speaking to the mayor's office to see what kind of resources, food pantries, and things of that kind of nature, we're trying to organize that the best that we can," he said.

English was at the Chicago Federation of Labor, getting help for his members in the form of gas and grocery gift cards.

"That's one of their needs right now, they don't have any money to put gas in their tank to get work, to get around," said Don Villar, secretary-treasurer for the Chicago Federation of Labor.

He said, although officers get back pay once the shutdown is over, the need now is urgent.

"They serve us, and for them to be disrespected, to be used as pawns, that's not right," Villar said.

A CBS News Chicago viewer asked if the public can be encouraged to make monetary tips or donations to TSA officers at airports. English said that, as federal workers, TSA officers must comply with ethics rules and are prohibited from accepting that kind of help. However, outside organizations like the union are collecting gift cards for gas and groceries.

"That way we can actually network and be able to reach out to all the officers to make sure that are affected are being assisted," English said.

English said he wants Congress to reach a deal soon so they can rely on paychecks and not donations.

"We just hope that Congress gets together to pass funding so that we can get workers back to work," he said.

English said on Friday, March 27, will be the next missed paycheck for officers if a funding deal is not reached on Capitol Hill.

How you can help

Donations can be sent to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), P.O. Box 389277, Chicago, IL 60638.

If sending gift cards or gas cards, donation cards can not exceed $20.00 per card, or call Darrell English at 773-314-3801.

The Chicago Federation of Labor is also running a fundraiser for all federal workers impacted by the partial shutdown.