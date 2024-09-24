Watch CBS News
Heavy rain Tuesday morning in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy morning rain moves into the Chicago area.

Tuesday morning commuters will be most impacted by the downpours with a half-inch or inch of rain expected. The heaviest rain could lead to ponding on roadways. 

Tuesday's high will be in the mid-60s. 

Rain will taper off later in the day Tuesday with clear skies by the evening. 

Pleasant weather for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Shower chances increase for the weekend.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

