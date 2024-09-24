Heavy rain Tuesday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy morning rain moves into the Chicago area.

Tuesday morning commuters will be most impacted by the downpours with a half-inch or inch of rain expected. The heaviest rain could lead to ponding on roadways.

Tuesday's high will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will taper off later in the day Tuesday with clear skies by the evening.

Pleasant weather for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Shower chances increase for the weekend.