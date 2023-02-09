Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy downpours and gusty winds ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Downpours on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Downpours on the way 02:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight into Thursday morning. Along with heavy rain, some intense winds will be possible with these showers and storms from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The best chance for strong storms will be for areas south of I-80, where winds could gust up to 55 mph.

what.png
CBS
thursday.png
CBS

Rain chances decrease by late morning, but we'll have a chance for wet snow for areas northwest of Chicago. Minimal snow accumulation is expected, but 1 to 1.25 inches of rainfall is likely.

6am-thu.png
CBS
11am-thu.png
CBS

Colder Friday with clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the low 30s. A warming trend kicks off this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s, then mid to upper 40s into next workweek.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight. Low 37°

THURSDAY: Heavy downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and wet snow in the afternoon. High 42°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 33°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.