Heat to return Friday as many Chicagoans make the best of it

Extreme heat to return Friday as Chicagoans make the best of it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heat advisory on Thursday didn't keep people from getting outside – from the festivals and concerts to the beach.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the heat and humidity was intense Thursday even if it was for just a couple of minutes. While many got out anyway, doctors we spoke with say to have a plan when spending extended periods outside.

The reprieve of the lake and the hustle of house music made 31st Street Beach a popular spot Thursday.

"The water just comes on me, and it's kind of cold, but it feels nice," said Naomi Odijae.

"I love it. This is my weather - because I know what's coming behind it," said David Mattison. "The cold is coming, so enjoy it while you can."

We met Ted Tidwell in the shade – but behind a steaming hot grill.

"Barbecue and the lake – it's awesome," he said.

Tidwell did not mind being stuck behind a grill at all.

"I'm feeling awesome, because when you go through hustle and bustle of week and got one day to enjoy yourself, the way you come and way you leave always the same," he said.

The soaring heat is expected to stick around at least another day. Throw in the humidity, and it feels hotter than the temperature reading.

Six cooling centers have been set up in neighborhoods across the city. The following cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise specified:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave. (open 24 hours)

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

"A lot of people think that, you know, 'It's not going to happen to me – I'll catch up with my hydration later,'" said Dr. Trevor Lewis, an ER doctor at Cook County Health. "But really, when it gets this warm – into these mid-90s - you really have to be safe. You've got to plan for what you're doing during the day."

Lewis says fluids, shade, and finding a way to cool off is key. Dizziness, fatigue, confusion, and difficulty walking are all signs of heat stroke.

"When someone does come in with heat stroke, we have to rapidly cool them down. We do that with fluids - ice packs sometimes," Lewis said. "We will even use a fan to decrease that evaporation off their skin."

At Marquette Park Thursday night, classical string performers found some relief under a tent.

Despite the heat, Maribel Ortega caught the concert from the lawn.

"It's really nice because, with the greenery, it's just cooler," Ortega said. "and it's nice too, because the water and everything around here – it's much cooler."

Extreme heat is expected to linger through Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The only place with some relief will be Lake and Cook counties, especially near the lake. Heat index values could top out near 110 degrees for our far south and southwest counties.

Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center has our area at a Level 2 (out of 5) for severe weather Friday.