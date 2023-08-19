Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect until Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Week of warm temps ahead
First Alert Weather: Week of warm temps ahead 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a warm stretch of days ahead, but with lots of sunshine.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.  

Temperatures stay warm to start the week, but by midweek, hot temperatures arrive. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the 90s.  No rain is expected through next week.  

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 86.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 70.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 92.

A Heat Advisory is in place for parts of the area Sun 1pm to Sun 8pm. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 7:13 AM

