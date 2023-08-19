First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory in effect until Sunday

First Alert Weather: Week of warm temps ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a warm stretch of days ahead, but with lots of sunshine.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures stay warm to start the week, but by midweek, hot temperatures arrive. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the 90s. No rain is expected through next week.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 86.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 70.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 92.

A Heat Advisory is in place for parts of the area Sun 1pm to Sun 8pm.

