ISP: Two killed in head-on crash on I-39 northbound at milepost 76; third car damaged

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two people were killed following a three-car crash in LaSalle County Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 11:14 p.m. on I-39 northbound at milepost 76 in Mendota.

A preliminary investigation says a 2000 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer head-on.

The Silverado came to rest in the center median and Trailblazer came to rest in the northbound lanes of Interstate 39, ISP said.

A 2019 Ford F650 was traveling northbound and also struck the trailblazer.

The drivers of both Chevys were pronounced dead at the scene by the LaSalle County Coroner.

All northbound lanes were closed with traffic being diverted onto US Route 34 for investigation. All lanes reopened at around 4:10 a.m.

ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

No further information was available.