Head-on crash in Chicago sends woman, 3 kids to the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — A head-on crash in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood sent a woman and three children to the hospital Monday morning.

Chicago police said she was trying to make a left turn on 59th Street near Damen and Hoyne when she was hit by a man driving a Volkswagen SUV.

The children in the car were between four and 10 years old. They were taken to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition. Both drivers are expected to recover.