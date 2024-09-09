Watch CBS News
Local News

Head-on crash in Chicago sends woman, 3 kids to the hospital

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Head-on crash sends woman, 3 kids to the hospital
Head-on crash sends woman, 3 kids to the hospital 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — A head-on crash in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood sent a woman and three children to the hospital Monday morning.

Chicago police said she was trying to make a left turn on 59th Street near Damen and Hoyne when she was hit by a man driving a Volkswagen SUV.

The children in the car were between four and 10 years old. They were taken to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition. Both drivers are expected to recover. 

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.