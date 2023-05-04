Car crash leads to hazmat situation at Naperville pool clubhouse

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A car crashes into a fence containing gallons of chemicals and causes a hazmat situation in Naperville Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., the Naperville Public Safety Answering Point received a call of a car that drove into the wooden fence at a single-story clubhouse, in the 4500 block of Chinaberry Lane.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a car crashed that struck a 1,000-gallon storage containing sodium hypochlorite and an 80-gallon tank containing muriatic acid. Both were ruptured as a result of the crash – creating a noxious gas, fire officials say.

Some of the product was found to be leaking into the storm sewer system.

Dozens of firefighters and hazardous teams were called to the scene after the crash was upgraded to a hazardous materials box alarm.

Vacs trucks were used to remove materials from storm drains and flushed them with clean water. Chemical test paper showed the drains were free from any chemicals, officials said.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also assisted with the final cleanup.

No injuries were reported.