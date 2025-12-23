Watch CBS News
Woman sentenced for hate crime after setting neighbor's porch on fire

A Chicago woman was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison on a hate crime charge after throwing a Molotov cocktail into her Venezuelan neighbor's porch last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said on March 16, 2024, Ana Hernandez, 70, threw a glass bottle containing oil and a washcloth onto her neighbor's back porch. No injuries were reported after the wooden porch caught fire. 

Officials said Hernandez also put a handwritten note on the victim's landlord's car saying, "We do not want you in the neighborhood.  Go back to your country.  You can go the easy way or the hard way."

Hernandez admitted in a plea agreement that she threw the device onto the porch because the victims who lived there were of Venezuelan origin. 

On Thursday, Hernandez was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. 

