2 people, dog shot and killed inside home in Harvey, Illinois

Two people and a dog were shot and killed inside a home in south suburban Harvey, Illinois, on Thursday.

The City of Harvey said two people were found dead inside a home near 150th Street and Vine Avenue. Police said two dogs were also shot, including one dog who died and another in critical condition.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were released.

The Harvey Police Department Detective Division is asking anyone with information to call 708-331-3030 ext. 226.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of two lives in our community today, " Mayor Shirley Drewenski said. "Let me be clear: those responsible will be held accountable. The Harvey Police Department, working alongside our law enforcement partners, is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."

The city said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.