Harvey to honor homicide victims during candlelight vigil tonight
HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) - Community members in Harvey are gathering for a candlelight vigil to honor homicide victims.
Since 2019, there have been more than 90 homicides within the six-mile town, but only 16% of those cases have been solved.
Multiple families of those homicide victims are expected at the vigil tonight.
It's taking place at six tonight, at Gloria Taylor Park.
