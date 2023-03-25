Watch CBS News
Harvey to honor homicide victims during candlelight vigil tonight

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) - Community members in Harvey are gathering for a candlelight vigil to honor homicide victims.

Since 2019, there have been more than 90 homicides within the six-mile town, but only 16% of those cases have been solved.

Multiple families of those homicide victims are expected at the vigil tonight.

It's taking place at six tonight, at Gloria Taylor Park.  

