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Chicago Public Library to host "Science of Pokémon" event at Harold Washington Library Center

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Public Library is inviting Pokémon fans for a special lesson on the real-life science behind Pokémon creatures.

The Chicago Council on Science and Technology teamed up with the Chicago Public Library for the event at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Harold Washington Library Center in the Loop.

A panel of scientists will discuss how Pikachu and his fictional pals are based on real-world plants and animals.

The panel includes experts from the Shedd Aquarium and Morton Arboretum.

Registration for the free event is available online.

If you can't make it in person, you can "catch 'em all" on a live stream on the library's YouTube channel and Facebook page

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