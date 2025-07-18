Tinley Park opens Harmony Square, new downtown plaza with concert venue, ice rink, rooftop bar

Thousands rocked out in Tinley Park Friday night as the village opened Harmony Square, a brand new multi-use plaza.

Harmony Square is the result of 10 years of planning. Construction on the $38 million venue started a year ago.

The plaza officially opened on Friday, and will be home to various events year-round in downtown Tinley Park.

"It's going to be all year round, 250 days a year. In the winter, we're going to be have an ice rink," Mayor Michael Glotz said.

"I'm really excited about Harmony Square and what Tinley has to offer; just the fun, the folks, the community in itself," visitor Samuel Thomas said.

Harmony Square is equipped with a rooftop bar and Studio 67, a venue for private parties. Most events will be free at the plaza.

Other events throughout the summer and fall this year will include yoga, kids' performances, movie nights, and seasonal light shows. In the winter, it will have an ice skating rink and curling lanes.