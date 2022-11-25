Two boys wounded in Halloween mass shooting get big surprise as they recover

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Halloween drive-by shooting sent two young boys to the hospital. While their physical scars are healing, the emotional ones are still raw.

Only on 2: that's where a local community organization hopes to help. They set up a big surprise for the family on Friday a West Side church.

Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere (MOVE) provided backpacks, winter coats, and school supplies for the 3-year-old and 13-year-old boys who were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the West Side on Halloween. The teen even got a new pair of Air Jordans. He lost his own sneakers while paramedics treated gunshot wounds to his legs.

"They need to have something to put some joy on their face; to make them smile," said MOVE founder Louvenia Hood.

Their mother said recovery will take a while.

"My younger son, he just doesn't want to leave the house at all. He doesn't know that he was shot. He keeps recalling the fireworks, and he just doesn't want to leave the house. Every time we go to leave, he cries," she said.

We're not identifying the family for their protection, since the investigation is still ongoing and the two gunmen are still at large.

A total of 14 people were shot, one of whom has died.