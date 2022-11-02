'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children.

A 15th victim was hit by a car while trying to get away from the shooting.

Patterson was shot alongside many of her family members. She said they were all throwing the children under cars just to keep them safe.

"In that brief moment, we all could've been dead," Patterson said.

Minutes after Patterson and her family released balloons at a vigil Monday for her late cousin – who died of natural causes - gunshots flew from a car passing by. Among those injured were three children ages 3, 11, and 13.

With it being Halloween, kids were playing in the street with their parents. There had been a party for them prior to the balloon release.

The shooting, Patterson said, was over in seconds. It took minutes for her to realize, through her shock, that she was also wounded.

Patterson was shot in the leg. She and her three cousins waited at the bus stop for help.

Patterson said Wednesday that she is glad she is not planning another funeral. She is still mourning the loss of her cousin, and hoping for a recovery for her longtime friend who was shot in the head and is still in critical condition.

"It's like every day, this is how we live," she said, "and I just pray to God every day, when I go out the door, that I come back how I came."

The youngest victim of the mass shooting, again, was just 3 years old. Patterson said she spoke with that child's mother, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier Wednesday, faith and community leaders gathered in support of the victims of the shooting. They emphasized that trauma support is available.

"We need men and women to take accountability of your own community. There's only so much that CPD can do. There's only so much outsiders can do," said Pastor Cornelius Parks, Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church. "If you don't take a stand in your own community, that can be your son, that can be your daughter. That can be your mother, your grandmother, your grandfather, your uncle. This is a travesty."

A vigil is also scheduled at the scene for 6 p.m. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to be in attendance after calling for an assault weapons ban earlier this week.