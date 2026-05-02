Volunteers put finishing touches on 3 new Habitat for Humanity West Side homes

Volunteers from By the Hand Club for Kids and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to help complete three new homes in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

Both organizations broke ground on the project last spring and spent today putting the final touches on the homes, focusing on painting, flooring, cabinetry, and landscaping.

The goal is for future homeowners to close later this year.

Courtney B—a longtime Austin resident—was among the volunteers and a future Habitat for Chicago homeowner.

"I do feel like uh, a feeling of accomplishment," she said. "I feel like I'm actually doing something, you know, meaningful in order for me to have my own home."

The three houses are the first Habitat for Humanity homes built in the Austin neighborhood.