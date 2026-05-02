Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers put finishing touches on 3 new Habitat for Humanity West Side homes

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Volunteers from By the Hand Club for Kids and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to help complete three new homes in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

Both organizations broke ground on the project last spring and spent today putting the final touches on the homes, focusing on painting, flooring, cabinetry, and landscaping.

The goal is for future homeowners to close later this year.

Courtney B—a longtime Austin resident—was among the volunteers and a future Habitat for Chicago homeowner.

"I do feel like uh, a feeling of accomplishment," she said. "I feel like I'm actually doing something, you know, meaningful in order for me to have my own home."

The three houses are the first Habitat for Humanity homes built in the Austin neighborhood.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue