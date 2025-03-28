Habilitative Systems Inc., Chicago nonprofit, cuts ribbon on renovated headquarters on West Side

For decades, a West Side organization has been transforming lives in Chicago, one program at a time, and on Friday it unveiled a new look.

Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI) cut the ribbon on a $1.25 million facelift at their headquarters in the Austin neighborhood. The organization provides mental health resources, housing for the formerly incarcerated, and a host of other services.

"This place taught me how to be a man," said Ervin Freeman, the program supervisor at the HSI halfway house.

For Freeman, Friday's event was more than just a ribbon-cutting. He saw it as a new beginning for others who were just like him.

"The street culture, the gang culture taught me that being a man, it revolved around how violent you can get with another man," he said.

Freeman said he grew up on the West Side in a single-parent household, with no male role model. He was a gang member by 6th grade. A life of substance abuse and crime followed.

Freeman served eight years in prison for armed robbery. After his release in 2012, he said the housing and counseling services provided at HSI transformed his life.

"This place allowed me to create for myself the kind of atmosphere I needed to get tools to navigate through the world the right way," he said.

Freeman now is the program supervisor of the HSI halfway house, and giving guidance to men like Michael Pharr.

Pharr said his life spiraled downward after his father and girlfriend died. Her birthdate is tattooed on his forehead. He would later serve time for a gun charge. Pharr has been receiving housing and mental health services from HSI for the past five months.

"They basically gave me the means to different people that could help me out with what I was going through – my depression and anxiety," he said.

HSI has been a fixture in Austin for 47 years. Federal, state, and private funding helped to create the new lobby area unveiled on Friday, and so much more.

The facelift included a new technology center, where young people from Austin and West Garfield Park can learn about artificial intelligence, gaming, and job opportunities by doing computer searches.

HIS president and CEO Donald Dew has been at the helm of the organization for the past 35 years.

"This is my mission; and gentlemen like those you mentioned, they serve as an inspiration to me. They keep me going," he said.

Through the kindness of others, the work of HSI will continue for years to come.