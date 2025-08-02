Gurnee police warning residents about scam calls from fake officers demanding money

The Gurnee Police Department is warning residents about a scam where someone is impersonating officers.

The department said the fake officers call and threaten residents, telling them there's a warrant for them due to unpaid fines. They would then demand the victims to send money or gift cards to avoid an arrest.

The department said they'll never call or demand money or gift cards.

Anyone who may experience the call is advised to hang up immediately and report it to the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000.