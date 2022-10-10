1 dead, 9 injured in crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were thrown out of an SUV during a fatal crash Sunday evening in Gurnee.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said, around 6:40 p.m., a 34-year-old man was driving a GMC Envoy west on Rollins Road, trying to turn left onto Route 45 on a yellow light, when a Ford pickup truck headed east on Rollins Road crashed into him.

Five people in the Envoy were thrown from the SUV, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy who were sitting on the laps of the two adults in the back seat. No one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt. They were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious to critical injuries.

The driver of the GMC also was taken to Condell with serious injuries. A 62-year-old front seat passenger was pronounced dead at Condell.

The driver of the Ford pickup was treated at the scene. Two passengers in the pickup were taken to Lake Forest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.