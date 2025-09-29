Gunfire shuts down outbound express lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway

Gunfire shut down the outbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 5:15 a.m., troopers received a report of a shooting on the outbound Dan Ryan at 57th Street. Someone in a car on the expressway fired a gun at another car.

The vehicle was hit in the back bumper, and pulled off at 63rd Street. State police were seen talking to the driver at 63rd Street and Yale Avenue right off the expressway.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

But even though no one was injured, a long and involved canvass for evidence was in order, with troopers walking the entire length of the outbound Dan Ryan express lanes.

The outbound express lanes were shut down for their entire length — from the Chinatown feeder at the junction with the Stevenson Expressway south all the way to 63rd Street — with troopers walking the entire length of the outbound Dan Ryan express lanes.

The commute on the outbound Dan Ryan was a nightmare Monday morning, with everyone forced into the local lanes. The inbound Stevenson was also affected, as it has a ramp that feeds into the outbound Ryan.

The inbound Ryan was also clogged due to a gapers' block.

By 7:30 a.m., the outbound express lanes were back open.