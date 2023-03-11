Guinness to open brewery, taproom in Fulton Market district

CHICAGO (CBS) --Get ready to raise a glass of one of Dublin's finest stouts – right here in Chicago.

Guinness on Friday announced plans for an Open Gate Brewery and Taproom at 901 W. Kinzie St. in the Fulton Market district.

It will open later this summer in a former railroad depot.

"Chicago and Guinness have been part of each other's stories for more than a century, and OGB Chicago has been a dream throughout–we are thrilled to open our doors to the West Loop community this summer," said Ryan Wagner, national ambassador of Guinness, said in a news release. "As we grow closer to the opening date, we are looking forward to the brewery becoming a part of our new neighborhood with a lively food and beverage program, unique retail offerings and impactful community partnerships."

The taproom will showcase local collaborations that "highlight the great history and flavors of Chicago," Guinness said. At any given time, there will be 12 to 16 rotating Guinness beers on tap – with the new experimental brews produced onsite, and Guinness Draught Stout and other Guinness beers being imported from Ireland.

The facility will include both indoor seating and a patio. There will also be a Guinness bakery in the taproom.

Guinness notes that the new brewery and taproom will create more than 75 new jobs.

More information can be found here.