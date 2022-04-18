'Didn't realize they were gunshots': Guests at Godfrey Hotel still shaken after weekend robbery, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A River North hotel turns into a crime scene after a robbery and shootout inside one of the rooms.

Chicago police are still searching for the shooter. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports from outside the Godfrey with more on the investigation.

Chicago police are still investigating this afternoon. The man shot at the hotel suffered a graze wound to his head and we are told he's doing ok. But other hotel guests have questions about how this was handled. CBS 2 brought those directly to the Godfrey.

Knocks on 14th floor hotel room door around 11:30 Sunday. That's how all of this started here at the Godfrey Hotel in River North.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man opened the door to a man that forced his way in, armed with a gun, demanding his property, firing shots on the hotel guest, who fired back. The shooter got away.

The 53-year-old man was treated at the scene for a graze wound on his head. With Godfrey staff calling this isolated, CBS 2 asked CPD about that. Police said they're still investigating.

So, how did the offender get up to the room, with security measures in place? And why weren't hotel guests notified?

A couple of the questions those that slept here Sunday would like answered.

"I think something should have been said. Just to notify us. Stay in your room," said hotel guest Athena Belluso.

Nothing from the Godfrey on that yet this afternoon. Nate Montgomery was on the floor where all of this went down and didn't realize exactly what he heard until leaving his room this morning.

Here this week on business, he still wasn't sure if he'd be spending another night here when he spoke out.

"I was lying in bed just watching tv and so heard a tap, tap, tap, tap. Then I heard some loud voices and it definitely alerted me. I didn't realize it was gunshots," Montgomery said.

CBS 2 tracked violence, illegal activity and city crackdowns at the Eurostars hotel, just down the street from the Godfrey, for months now.



Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) said the Godfrey Hotel, located at127 W. Huron St., has a current business license. From January 1, 2019 to April 18, 2022, BACP issued 3 Notices to Correct (NTCs) and no citations/Administrative Notice of Violations (ANOVs) to the establishment located at127 W. Huron St.

According to BACP: The property located at 127 W. Huron St. has no open permits related to alleged criminal activity on or near the premises. The only open permit inspection is from 2015.