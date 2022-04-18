Watch CBS News

Godfrey Hotel guest shot during attempted robbery

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Godfrey Hotel guest shot during attempted robbery 01:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Godfrey Hotel guest was shot during an attempted robbery.

Police said a 53-year-old man was staying at the River North hotel, in the 100 block of West Huron Street, when someone knocked on the door around 11:30 p.m.

The man opened the door and a male offender forced his way into the room with a gun, demanding the victim's property. 

The offender fired shots at the victim and the victim fired shots back. 

The 53-year-old victim suffered a graze wound tot he head and was treated at the scene. 

Police said a weapon was recovered and an investigation is ongoing. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 5:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.