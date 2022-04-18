Godfrey Hotel guest shot during attempted robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Godfrey Hotel guest was shot during an attempted robbery.

Police said a 53-year-old man was staying at the River North hotel, in the 100 block of West Huron Street, when someone knocked on the door around 11:30 p.m.

The man opened the door and a male offender forced his way into the room with a gun, demanding the victim's property.

The offender fired shots at the victim and the victim fired shots back.

The 53-year-old victim suffered a graze wound tot he head and was treated at the scene.

Police said a weapon was recovered and an investigation is ongoing.