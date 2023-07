Group uses Divvy bikes in string of robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a group of robbers using a very different type of getaway vehicle -- a Divvy bike.

At least 15 victims have been targeted around the Loop and South Loop since June 19.

All of the incidents happened overnight or early in the morning, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In one case the suspects even stole a car.