Group of thieves targets West Side businesses

Chicago police issued an alert on Saturday about a group of thieves targeting businesses on the city's West Side.

The first burglary happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of West Madison Street in Garfield Park, and the second on Monday around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Humboldt Park.

In one of the burglaries, video captured a sedan reversing into the business before a van pulls up with multiple people exiting before stealing merchandise, including clothes and shoes, from inside.

Police could not give a detailed description of the suspects as they were masked and wearing all black. They said both vehicles used in the crimes were stolen.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P254026.