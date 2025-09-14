Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wicker Park Lutheran Church renovations

One of Wicker Park's oldest and most iconic buildings is getting a renovation.

Leaders of the Wicker Park Lutheran Church celebrated the start of the new construction project this morning.

Built in 1906 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

The church has prided itself on its inclusivity and welcoming space.

They said the campaign will make their building just as accessible.

The theme for our construction project is 'A Place for all,'" Rev. Jason Glombicki said. "We will both make the building ADA accessible with a new entryway and restrooms. And we will also restore the beauty of this 1906 landmark building."

The church raised $1.4 million for the project.

A new elevator preservation of the church's stained glass windows will also be included in the renovations.