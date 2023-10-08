Chicago Marathon: Spectators invited to cheer on runners in Greektown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One Northwest Side neighborhood is getting into the marathon spirit.
You're invited to watch the marathon in Greektown, as runners travel through the neighborhood Sunday morning.
Spectators can enjoy coffee, pastries, sign-making stations, and more.
It kicks off at 9:30 and will continue as runners travel past miles 14 and 17 of the course.
