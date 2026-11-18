A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 25-year-old man who was leaving a restaurant in Greater Grand Crossing back in May.

Chicago police said Kevin Hawkins, 32, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

On May 3, Chicago police said a man was leaving a restaurant when he saw another man standing nearby in the 100 block of East 71st Street and heard gunshots. Police said he realized he had been shot and tried to run away, but collapsed.

The man was shot in the chest and also had a graze bullet wound to the ankle, CPD said. Police treated the victim at the scene before he was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police originally reported the victim was 26 years old.

Hawkins was arrested on Monday. He is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.