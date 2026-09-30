Chicago police release video from deadly shooting at Greater Grand Crossing gas station

Newly released surveillance video shows a deadly shooting last week at a gas station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police have said 26-year-old Naseem Stevens was shot and killed while standing outside his car at a Citgo gas station at the corner of 76th and Cottage Grove around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a black sedan pulling into the gas station, and two people getting out, one of them holding a handgun and the other holding a rifle.

The man with the handgun ran up to Stevens' car and started shooting into the driver's side window. As the first gunman started running away, the man with the rifle also fired at Stevens' car.

Police said Stevens drove off as the gunmen were shooting at him.

Surveillance video shows the gunmen getting back into their as they began chasing Stevens, and the man with the rifle fell onto the pavement before getting up and climbing back in the car.

Police said Stevens later crashed into a pole in the 7400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271.