Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray weather for most of the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray weather continues for most of the week, including rain chances, but temperatures will stay mild for this time of year.
Tonight:
Showers return and linger through morning. Low 37.
Tomorrow:
Rain showers likely, especially in the morning. High 42.
EXTENDED
Staying in the 40s all week. Also keeping the clouds in for most of the work week.
