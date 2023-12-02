Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray weather for most of the week

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for sprinkles

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for sprinkles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray weather continues for most of the week, including rain chances, but temperatures will stay mild for this time of year.

Tonight:

Showers return and linger through morning. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain showers likely, especially in the morning. High 42.

EXTENDED

Staying in the 40s all week. Also keeping the clouds in for most of the work week.

