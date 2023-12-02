Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray weather for most of the week

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray weather continues for most of the week, including rain chances, but temperatures will stay mild for this time of year.

Tonight:

Showers return and linger through morning. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain showers likely, especially in the morning. High 42.

EXTENDED

Staying in the 40s all week. Also keeping the clouds in for most of the work week.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 4:08 PM CST

