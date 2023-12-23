Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray, rainy Christmas weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain by Christmas
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, rain by Christmas 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the holiday weekend you may have been expecting with gray skies through most of the weekend and next week with rain returning for Christmas Day.

today-1223.png
CBS News Chicago
afternoon-1223.png
CBS News Chicago
2day-1223.png
CBS News Chicago

Showers and a chance of mix will then last through Thursday as temps drop during the week.  

Today:

Drizzle this morning. Then mostly cloudy. High 52.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 46.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 58.

Christmas Day:

Rain likely. High 56.

7day-1223.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 6:44 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.