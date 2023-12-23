Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray, rainy Christmas weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the holiday weekend you may have been expecting with gray skies through most of the weekend and next week with rain returning for Christmas Day.
Showers and a chance of mix will then last through Thursday as temps drop during the week.
Today:
Drizzle this morning. Then mostly cloudy. High 52.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 46.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 58.
Christmas Day:
Rain likely. High 56.
