Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray, rainy Christmas weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the holiday weekend you may have been expecting with gray skies through most of the weekend and next week with rain returning for Christmas Day.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Showers and a chance of mix will then last through Thursday as temps drop during the week.

Today:

Drizzle this morning. Then mostly cloudy. High 52.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 46.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 58.

Christmas Day:

Rain likely. High 56.

CBS News Chicago