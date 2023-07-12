Watch CBS News
5 firefighters injured in fire engine crash in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five firefighters were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, after a car crashed into their fire engine in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said, around 11:30 p.m., a car ran a red light at a high rate of speed near 79th Street and King Drive, and hit the rear tire of a fire engine, causing it to flip on its side.

Five firefighters were taken to hospitals in good condition.

The driver of the car was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, and will be cited for traffic violations, police said.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 3:50 PM

