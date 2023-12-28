Teen charged with carjacking elderly woman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the boy was arrested shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 81st Street, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a 78-year-old woman's vehicle at gunpoint minutes earlier near 76th and Eggleston.

The boy is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

He is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.