Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Pritzker meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Governor JB Pritzker met with Chicago's Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, according to an announcement early Wednesday morning. 

Pritzker posted photos of the meeting on Instagram, calling Pope Leo a "son of Illinois."

"Pope Leo XIV's message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions," Pritzker said in the post. 

sim5847-1.jpg
Governor Pritzker

Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker presented Pope Leo with gifts, including a pack of Burning Bush Breweries' "Da Pope American Mild Ale."

The governor has not confirmed why he is in Rome. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue