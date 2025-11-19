Governor Pritzker meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

Governor JB Pritzker met with Chicago's Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, according to an announcement early Wednesday morning.

Pritzker posted photos of the meeting on Instagram, calling Pope Leo a "son of Illinois."

"Pope Leo XIV's message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions," Pritzker said in the post.

Governor Pritzker

Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker presented Pope Leo with gifts, including a pack of Burning Bush Breweries' "Da Pope American Mild Ale."

The governor has not confirmed why he is in Rome.