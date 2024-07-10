Gov. JB Pritzker to announce $100 million for violence prevention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a $100 million investment to expand violence prevention programs in Chicago, saying "gun violence in Chicago is a public health crisis."

The announcement comes after an especially violent holiday weekend in Chicago, and multiple shootings again overnight.

At least 19 people were killed and 89 others were wounded in shootings over the extended 4th of July weekend in Chicago. Overnight, there were at least six shootings since 9 p.m. Tuesday, with at least four people killed.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men were killed in a shootout in Roseland. A 59-year-old man who was driving a tow truck in the 11300 block of South Lowe was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 45-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a home in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in Auburn Gresham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood. Police found an unidentified man between 25 and 30 years of age who had been shot in the 2100 block of East 71st Street. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Now Pritzker is planning to make what he's calling a historic investment to stop surging gun violence.

Wednesday afternoon, the governor is expected to announce a $100 million dollar investment in community violence intervention programming in Chicago. It would be a public-private partnership.

On Tuesday, Pritzker was asked about the recent surge in gun violence in Chicago.

"We also need a lot of interdiction on the many guns coming over the border into Illinois from states that have very lax gun laws. We need more enforcement from the federal government. We're doing it by the way – state police, CPD – but more help from the federal government is necessary," Pritzker said.

It's not clear yet how those dollars will be spent, or where exactly they'll come from.