2 men killed in separate Chicago South Side shootings

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in separate shootings on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

In the first shooting, Chicago police found a man between 25-30 years of age who was struck by gunfire in the 2100 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood just after 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Later that night, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood just before 11 p.m.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made in either shooting.

Area detectives were investigating. 

