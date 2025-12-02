Gov. Pritzker to sign bill bolstering vaccine access in Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday was expected to sign a bill aimed at protecting vaccine access in Illinois.

The governor's office said the legislation builds on an executive order issued in September, which includes language to make sure providers and pharmacies maintain their right to administer vaccines.

The bill signing comes as vaccine policies have been rolled back on the federal level.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. changed the government's vaccine guidelines this past spring, removing the CDC's recommendation for children and healthy pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19, though his policy still allows children to access the vaccine.

In August, the FDA approved new COVID vaccines but only approved them for all seniors and younger adults and children with health conditions, creating a barrier for healthy adults and children to get vaccinated.

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic. More than 1,000 current and former HHS employees penned an open letter calling on him to either resign or be fired at the beginning of September. He has also pushed to cancel vaccine research and clinical trials.

There has also been a rise in measles cases, which scientists and the CDC say is preventable by vaccine.

Pritzker was set to sign the bill at 10:30 a.m. at the Chicago site of the Office of the Governor at 555 W. Monroe St.