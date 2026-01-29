Gov. Pritzker expresses concerns about coordinating with federal agencies if Chicago gets 2028 DNC

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said this week that Chicago's bid for the Democratic National Convention in 2028 is still in the early stages.

But Pritzker also has concerns about coordinating with federal agencies for safety during such an event, with the Trump administration in place.

The governor said he hears compliments about Chicago's hosting efforts during the 2024 DNC when he travels across the country.

"We're going to have to look at all that," Pritzker said Wednesday. "It's way too early to know what the coordination level really will be, but I get it, and you know, that is something that anybody should call out as something we have to focus on before we would fully commit."

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed similar concerns this week.

On Tuesday, the mayor said he is extremely proud of how Chicago handled the 2024 Democratic National Convention. But he is concerned that if the city were awarded the 2028 convention, it would not receive the federal help needed for security for the event.

"You know, the Democratic National Convention would take place at a time in which the Trump administration will still be in charge, and what we've seen in cities across America — and more recently Minneapolis — that to turn over our security to the Trump administration, it's not just me," said Johnson. "There are a number of us that have profound concerns about that."

In 2024, Chicago received a $75 million grant from the federal government for security costs.

Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Antonio are also believed to be bidding to host the political convention in 2028.

Pritzker addressed the 2028 convention plans at an unrelated event in which he announced the creation of the Prairie Access State Fund, a new health care initiative developed in partnership with the Michael Reese Health Trust to bolster reproductive health care in Illinois. The fund would also ensure continued access to abortions in Illinois for both in-state and out-of-state residents, Pritzker's office said.

"We believe that no one should be facing prohibitive costs, isolation, fear, shame, criminalization, or other barriers during their abortion care journey," said Megan Jeyifo, Chicago Abortion Fund.

Many women from other states come to Illinois for reproductive services, which then increases the need for resources in Illinois.