Gov. JB Pritzker signs laws aimed at improving college accessibility and affordability

Pritzker signs laws to improve college access and affordability
Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday signed four pieces of legislation designed to help high school students get into and afford to pay for college in Illinois.

One law signed by the governor creates the Public University Direct Admissions Program, meaning students with a high grade point average will be able to automatically qualify for admission into some universities. The program will begin in the 2027-28 school year, with nine of the state's 11 public universities participating:

  • University of Illinois Springfield
  • Southern Illinois University
  • Chicago State University
  • Eastern Illinois University
  • Governors State University
  • Illinois State University
  • Northeastern Illinois University
  • Northern Illinois University
  • Western Illinois University

Another bill requires community colleges to work with high schools to make sure the college-credit classes they offer meet state standards.

The other two bills focus on student loans; one bill ensures every high school has a financial aid point of contact to support students and families, the other requires schools to offer financial aid assistance options during school hours to help them fill out their student loan forms. The new requirements go into effect in the 2025-26 school year.

"In order to ensure that every student of every background in every corner of our state gets the education that they deserve, we need to leave no stone unturned and no barrier unbroken," Pritzker said.

Pritzker had said college admissions and access to higher education are top priorities of his during this year's legislative session.

