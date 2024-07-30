Gov. JB Pritzker says it would be "near impossible" to approve Bears stadium deal this fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is again sharing his doubts that a taxpayer-funded stadium will be approved for the Chicago Bears.

In May, the Bears unveiled plans for a multibillion-dollar domed stadium on the lakefront just south of Soldier Field, seeking $900 million in public financing in upfront costs and another $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds for infrastructure improvements around the stadium.

The governor in May called the Bears' proposal a "nonstarter," and on Monday said the team has not put forward any new proposals that would make it through the Illinois General Assembly. Even if the team did, it's unlikely they could get anything passed during the fall veto session like the Bears want.

"There isn't much change. I mean, I made it clear to the Bears' leadership that it would be near impossible to get anything done if there was a proposal put on the table by them that could get done. But in reality, there isn't a proposal on the table right now that would be acceptable to anyone I know in the legislature," Pritzker said.

Last month, Pritzker met privately with Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren to discuss their stadium plan.

The governor called the meeting "cordial" but did not share any details.