CHICAGO (CBS) -- Critics are calling it a home run at the Goodman Theatre: The true story of the first woman to play professional baseball.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole introduces us to "Toni Stone" and actress Tracey Bonner.

“Playful, passionate, energized [and] empowered”—patrons are cheering 👏 for TONI STONE! "Goodman audiences...clearly had a blast" (Chicago Tribune)—experience the play that knocks it out of the park, now through February 26. Get Tickets at https://t.co/vkahDTRp3E pic.twitter.com/q24nAFilN5 — Goodman Theatre (@GoodmanTheatre) February 9, 2023