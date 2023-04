CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Goodman Theatre is ushering in a new era as its new artistic director announces the upcoming season.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at what's behind the curtain in the year ahead, with a conversion with Goodman Theatre's Artistic Director, Susan V. Booth.

From a hilarious new musical to a major revival, you'll find familiar and new voices in Artistic Director Susan V. Booth's first Goodman season—plays that celebrate the mess and magic of us all.



The 2023/2024 Season.



Learn more at https://t.co/ePqwPRhtOu pic.twitter.com/uE7eQqeVlz — Goodman Theatre (@GoodmanTheatre) March 29, 2023