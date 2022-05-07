Gordon, Brisker, and other new Bears hit ground running for first rookie minicamp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- This is a big weekend for Bears rookies – with the first minicamp for the 11 draft picks, numerous undrafted free agents, and even guys on tryouts.

With a roster that has been seriously overhauled by new General Manager Ryan Poles, there should be plenty of opportunities for many of them to make an immediate impact.

That is especially true when it comes to the Bears top two picks, both in the second round - cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Some were unhappy going defense with those first two selections, but the fact is the Bears are seriously thin at corner and safety. The two of them are already working together to try to speed up their acclimation to the pro game and a new scheme.

"I know we were very big on communication, as far as like me seeing when he's on his side of the field and vice versa, so just really having that chemistry – like what do you see, what are your constants, what are your out-formations, tendencies, receivers that are giving you different moves – like what are you seeing?" said Gordon.

"We ended up playing for the Bears, you know, getting drafted in the second round, and you know, just having him come in, it's been a lot easier too – because I can communicate with him about plays, and then you can talk to him off the field also," said Brisker.

Also getting on the practice field for the first time for the minicamp is rookie running back Trestan Ebner.

Ebner had an interesting draft night experience. He was apparently having cellphone issues - and the Bears and even his agent were having trouble getting in touch with him.

"My agent is calling, like, you're phone's not working. I'm like, 'No, I got your call this time.' He's like, 'But I called you three times.' I'm like, 'I'm going to go outside,'" Ebner said. And so I'm sitting outside, and my sister ran up to me, and that's how I knew her phone worked and mine didn't…. She told my agent, she said: 'They might as well pick me. My phone works.'"

The Bears opened up rookie minicamp inside the Payton Center.

New coach Matt Eberflus said Eberflus said the offensive linemen stood out in terms of their operation.

And all of the rooks got a nice welcome to the NFL when Bears great Charles "Peanut" Tillman spoke to them Thursday night. It was a cool experience, even for the guys on offense.

"It really fired me up, even though, you know, he was a defensive-sided guy. Just showing, like, even the history here – you know, what are the standards?" said rookie Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr.

"We watched him at U Dub all the time. We always practiced his Peanut punch. And then he walked behind us, like dang! That's him! That was cool," added Gordon. "So just hearing what he said – like it was cool to get the information he was talking about."

"What's been done here before in the past – the greats of the past – is just outstanding, and to bring those guys back, and to relay that message – that foundational floor that those guys put together for this franchise is second to none," added Coach Eberflus. "And those guys – our new players, young players – have to recognize that, and the message that Tillman had was outstanding the other day – just about being a pro, being a Chicago Bear, and what that means to him, and what it means to the fans, and what it means to the city."