Goodman Theatre hosting costume sale on Saturday

Elyssa Kaufman
The Goodman Theatre is hosting its annual costume sale just in time for Halloween. 

Find both modern and vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories, along with props from productions spanning over decades. 

You can take home Tiny Tim's  jacket from the 47th annual production of "A Christmas Carol"  or a giant puppet from "The Light in the Piazza." 

The sale will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Goodman's Healy Rehearsal Room at 170 North Dearborn Street.

Prices range from .50 cents to hundreds of dollars, and all sales are final. Customers are asked to bring their own shopping bags. 

Proceeds from the sale will support Goodman Theatre programming.

