Golf dome in Chicago's southwest suburbs collapses during winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Green Garden Golf Dome in southwest suburban Frankfort collapsed during the snowstorm that socked the Chicago area Friday.

The Green Garden Country Club said the winter storm Friday morning caused a "tear" in the golf dome, which will be closed for the foreseeable future.

A country club representative told CBS 2 the club was not open at the time of the collapse, and no one was injured.

The club representative did not know the extent of the damage, but said it was severe. It was not known how long it would take to clean up and restore the dome.

The golf dome features a driving range, hitting stations, a putting green, and a chipping area – as well as a restaurant and bar.

This accident evokes the effects of an infamous Chicago blizzard 45 years ago this month. During the blizzard of Jan. 12-14, 1979, the Lakeshore Racquet Club on Fullerton Avenue near DePaul University saw snow pile up on the roof and collapse on the tennis courts in the center of the building. It was later restored and reopened.

While much of the Chicago area was getting a break from the snow for a few hours during the day Friday, another round of moderate to heavy snow is possible again late Friday as cold air filters back into the region.