Woman robbed, threatened with golf club in Lincoln park

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men robbed a woman in Lincoln Park just before midnight Tuesday night. 

Police say one of the men threatened her with a golf club while the other man forcefully took her purse on in the 500 block of Wrightwood Avenue, east of Clark Street.

The offenders drove off in a white car.

The woman was not injured. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 5:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

