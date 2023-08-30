Woman robbed, threatened with golf club in Lincoln park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men robbed a woman in Lincoln Park just before midnight Tuesday night.
Police say one of the men threatened her with a golf club while the other man forcefully took her purse on in the 500 block of Wrightwood Avenue, east of Clark Street.
The offenders drove off in a white car.
The woman was not injured.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.