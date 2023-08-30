Woman robbed, threatened with golf club in Lincoln park

Woman robbed, threatened with golf club in Lincoln park

Woman robbed, threatened with golf club in Lincoln park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men robbed a woman in Lincoln Park just before midnight Tuesday night.

Police say one of the men threatened her with a golf club while the other man forcefully took her purse on in the 500 block of Wrightwood Avenue, east of Clark Street.

The offenders drove off in a white car.

The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made.