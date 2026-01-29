5 hospitalized after chemical release at Goldfish Swim School in Park Ridge, Illinois

At least five people were rushed to the hospital after chemicals were mixed and created a dangerous gas at a swim school on Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Paramedics responded to Goldfish Swim School at 678 N. Northwest Hwy. late Thursday afternoon.

"Initial investigation was a mix of chemicals that released a gas. Companies were able to evacuate the entire structure, begin evaluating patients who may need transport," Park Ridge Deputy Fire Chief Derek Decker said.

Five people were taken to hospitals, including one who drove themselves. Decker said it was possible more people might need to go to the hospital after being evaluated by paramedics.

The conditions and ages of the people who were taken to the hospital were not immediately available.