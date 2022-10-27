Watch CBS News
Goalsetter basketball goals recalled over risk of falling after Indiana teen's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Approximately 18,000 wall-mounted basketball goals made in Indiana have been recalled over a serious safety hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Goalsetter basketball goals can unexpectedly detach from the wall, and fall to the ground.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in 2018 when one of those goals fell on him in Granger, Indiana.

Goalsetter has received three other reports of the wall-mounted goal detaching from a wall, including an incident that caused severe facial injuries, and another that led to a broken leg.

Goalsetter basketball goal recall
Approximately 18,000 Goalsetter brand wall-mounted basketball goals are being recalled, due to a risk of falling. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems. The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo printed on the lower left corner of the backboard.

The goals were sold between November 1999 and June 2022 at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide; as well as online through Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, Competitive Edge Products, and Target.

The CPSC and Goalsetter urged anyone who has one of those goals to stop using them immediately, and contact Goalsetter to have it removed for free, and receive a refund; or to get a free inspection and installation of an additional safety bracket.

For more information, call Goalsetter toll-free at 855-951-7460 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. eastern time on weekdays, or visit the recall page on their website.

