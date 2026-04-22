Glenview community honors Lily Bova, shot and killed inside her apartment near Glenview, with pink ribbons

It's been nearly a month since a north suburban high schooler was shot and killed inside her apartment.

Lilly Bova, 16, would have been finishing her sophomore year at Glenbrook South High School. Weeks later, no one has been arrested in her killing.

Going through what once belonged to his daughter, father, Anthony Bova, can see the little girl she was.

"They gave me a copy of the oracle, one of the kids wrote this," he said.

And the young woman Lilly was becoming as a sophomore at Glenbrook South. Her ashes are now in this ceramic angel, but no one has been arrested after she was shot and killed last month.

"This will be, you know, reckoned with, and it's not by vengeance or fury. I'll pray for my enemy. You did this to yourself, whoever you are, with your gun," Anthony said.

He said he understands an investigation is active with the Cook County Sheriff's Office. To cope with Lilly's absence, he put pink ribbons on his lawn and asked others all over Glenview to do the same, and they listened.

"Sure enough, the ribbons have come, like today, and I thank you all for that," he said.

Another spot where ribbons were found was at the Salem Walk Apartments, where Lilly's dad said she lived with her sister. It's also where the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Lilly was found shot almost a month ago and later died.

When asked why there were no arrests in the case, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "Sheriff's Police detectives have been working in coordination with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, who at this time does not feel there is enough evidence to move forward with charges. We continue to work closely with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to gather the relevant information needed to move forward with felony charges."

"It will be a court case, you know, I'll be in a courtroom," Anthony said.

He said he has faith he will see justice for Lilly's death as he hangs on to her mementos and the memories they shared.

"It will happen, I am sure of it, I'm absolutely sure of it. You don't let an angel come off the earth like this and go unsung," he said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Cook County Sheriff's detectives at 708-865-4896.