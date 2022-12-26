Watch CBS News
Resident, firefighter injured in coach house fire in Glenview

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A firefighter and a civilian were injured after a coach house caught fire overnight in north suburban Glenview.

The fire started around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the detached coach house and garage of a home in the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Glenview Fire Department.

When the first crews arrived at the scene, the coach house was fully engulfed in flames, and there were reports of a person possibly trapped inside.

The person who lives in the coach house was found outside, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 12:30 a.m.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage.

December 26, 2022

